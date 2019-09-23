‘Three youths rape schoolgirl’ in Israel

Israeli police have arrested three youths over the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old schoolgirl at her school in the illegal Jewish settlement of Nitifot in the occupied West Bank, Arabi21.com reported on Sunday.

According to the Hebrew-language newspaper Maariv, the three youths are aged between 16 and 17. They are said to have lured the 14-year-old schoolgirl to the bunker of her school last Thursday and took turns to rape her.

The father of the victim said that the suspects tied up his daughter during the ordeal. One of them, he added, filmed the rape.

The girl herself, meanwhile, said that this was the second time that she has been raped by the same group of youths. She apparently did not report the first crime because the rapists threatened to upload the video onto the internet and kill her younger brother.

