Names of Palestinians detained in Saudi Arabia revealed

The Palestinian Association for Human Rights (Witness) has revealed the names and conditions of Palestinians detained in Saudi Arabia.

In a report, the rights group said that dozens of the detainees are suffering from very bad conditions as they are being subjected to verbal and physical abuse.

The Palestinian rights group called for the immediate release of all of detainees.

Saudi’s State Security Apparatus, led by Major General Abdul-Aziz Al-Huwairini, carried out the wide detention campaign against the Palestinians and Jordanians who have been living in the kingdom for decades, the group explained.

The men were detained because they help provide financial aid to the families or relatives of Palestinian martyrs and prisoners in the occupied West Bank, Gaza Strip and Jerusalem.

