Saudi prince: Erdogan being paid to talk about Khashoggi

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is being paid to discuss Saudi’s alleged involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Prince Abdulrahman Bin Musa’id Bin Abdulaziz once again claimed yesterday.

Writing on Twitter, the prince said: “Nothing new, Erdogan continues his nonsense”, before republishing a claim he made in February: “In the last 10 days of every month, Erdogan speaks about Khashoggi’s issue, repeating the same old/new claims about Saudi Arabia. He knows this did not make sense in the past, but he may be do this at the time of the due payment!”

This came after Erdogan met with a group of Turks and Muslims on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly summit in New York yesterday. There Erdogan said he would continue to search for the facts about Khashoggi’s murder and the death of Egypt’s first freely elected civilian President Mohamed Morsi.

Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October 2018, the UN and CIA have said senior Saudi officials ordered this “extrajudicial” killing, adding that the orders came from the kingdom’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

