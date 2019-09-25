Egypt hands life term to man who hijacked plane to see his wife

An Egyptian court handed a life sentence to a man who hijacked an EgyptAir flight in 2016 using a fake explosive belt in an effort to see his estranged wife, charging him with committing the crime for terrorist purposes.

The case of Seif Eldin Mustafa was referred to Alexandria Criminal Court on 5 December following his repatriation by Cyprus to Egypt in August of last year. In 2016, when Mustafa hijacked the Egyptian airliner forcing it to land in southern Cyprus.

Flight MS181 was destined to Cairo from Alexandria, however Mustafa threatened to detonate the explosive belt he was supposedly wearing if the pilot did not redirect the flight to Cyprus’ Larnaca International Airport.

READ: Egypt arrests 965 anti-Sisi protesters

However, it became apparent that Mustafa had not intended to cause harm and was seeking to speak to his estranged Cypriot wife. None of the crew members or 55 passengers on board were harmed in the event.

The 61-year-old was subsequently convicted of using intimidation and threats to seize a plane and abduct its passengers for a terrorist purpose, according to a judicial source.

Cypriot courts had been hearing appeals on his extradition since 2016; claims that he would not receive a fair trial were rejected.

Human rights groups have criticised Egypt for its mistreatment of prisoners in detention facilities, in addition to US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo expressing “concerns” over the poor conditions in Egyptian prisons.

READ: Amnesty: World leaders should stop Sisi’s repressive crackdown