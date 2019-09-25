Trump criticised for supporting Sisi the ‘thief’

Social media users launched wide-scale campaign against US President Donald Trump’s support for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi who he recently referred to as his “favourite dictator”.

Using the hashtag “TrumpSupportsAThief” it highlighted Trump’s unwavering support for Al-Sisi at the UN General Assembly summit in New York this week. Egypt has been rocked by protests since Friday as people call for improved living standards and the end to Al-Sisi’s reign and corruption.

“Everybody has demonstrations,” Trump said during the meeting which took place on Monday. “I am not concerned with it. Egypt has a great leader. He is highly respected.”

Al-Sisi said: “The region will suffer from lack of real stability, as long as political Islam is trying to attain power in our countries.”

Almost 1,000 Egyptians have been arrested in government crackdowns on protests.

