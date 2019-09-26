Iran to accept new nuclear deal in return of lifting US sanctions

Iran said it is ready to accept changes to the 2015 nuclear deal if US sanctions are lifted, Ali Rabiei, the spokesman of President Hassan Rouhani, said yesterday.

According to Reuters, Rabiei said: “If the sanctions are ended and there is a return to the accord, there is room for giving reassurances towards breaking the deadlock.”

He also noted that Rouhani had a proposal for small changes to the accord.

Meanwhile, Rouhani demanded that the US “pay more” for any agreement that goes beyond the initial deal.

Rouhani also rejected meeting US President Donald Trump, Reuters said, while the two are in New York this week for the annual UN General Assembly.

The Iranian president also warned world leaders that the Gulf region was on the verge of going up in flames.

“Our response to talks under pressure is ‘No,”’ Rouhani said in a speech to the General Assembly even as the US increased the pressure by sanctioning Chinese firms for dealing in Iranian oil despite US sanctions.

