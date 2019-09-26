Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iran to accept new nuclear deal in return of lifting US sanctions

September 26, 2019 at 9:36 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, International Organisations, Iran, Middle East, News, UN, US
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shakes hands with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations on 25 September 2019 in New York City. [IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT - Anadolu Agency]
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani shakes hands with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations on 25 September 2019 in New York City. [IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / HANDOUT - Anadolu Agency]
 September 26, 2019 at 9:36 am

Iran said it is ready to accept changes to the 2015 nuclear deal if US sanctions are lifted, Ali Rabiei, the spokesman of President Hassan Rouhani, said yesterday.

According to Reuters, Rabiei said: “If the sanctions are ended and there is a return to the accord, there is room for giving reassurances towards breaking the deadlock.”

He also noted that Rouhani had a proposal for small changes to the accord.

Meanwhile, Rouhani demanded that the US “pay more” for any agreement that goes beyond the initial deal.

Rouhani also rejected meeting US President Donald Trump, Reuters said, while the two are in New York this week for the annual UN General Assembly.

The Iranian president also warned world leaders that the Gulf region was on the verge of going up in flames.

“Our response to talks under pressure is ‘No,”’ Rouhani said in a speech to the General Assembly even as the US increased the pressure by sanctioning Chinese firms for dealing in Iranian oil despite US sanctions.

READ: Saudi Arabia seeks Pakistani mediation with Iran 

Categories
Asia & AmericasInternational OrganisationsIranMiddle EastNewsUNUS
Show Comments
Remembering Jamal - One year on
Show Comments