Israel bars Marwan Barghouti’s wife from visiting him in prison

The wife of Palestinian prisoner Marwan Barghouti said yesterday that Israel prevented her from visiting her husband, local mass media reported.

Fadwa Barghouti said that she was banned from visiting her husband in 2017, when he led a 41-day hunger strike along with the prisoner Karim Younis, for two years.

After getting permission through the Red Cross she crossed the Israeli checkpoints through the occupied West Bank on Monday without being questioned.

READ: Jailed Fatah leader calls for healing Palestinian rift

However, when she arrived in Hadarim Prison a female Israeli soldier told her that she was banned from visiting her husband by an order from the Israeli intelligence agencies, Fadwa explained.

Marwan Barghouti is serving five life terms, after being convicted by an Israeli court in 2002 of directing two shootings and a bombing that allegedly killed five Israelis.

Fadwa Barghouti said she was banned from visiting her husband due to her support for the prisoners’ hunger strike.