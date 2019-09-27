Egypt: Protests erupt at different parts of country

Hundreds of Egyptians took part Friday in anti-government protests erupted at different parts of the country, opposition sources said, Anadolu Agency reports.

Al-Sharq TV, broadcasting from outside Egypt, streamed video shots of demonstrations held in Qous city in southern Qena province.

The TV also reported that another demonstrations took place in other provinces including Luxor, Aswan and El Menia.

The opposition channel, Mekameleen TV, also broadcasted videos of demonstrations calling for the departure of incumbent President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi.

But these shots could not be verified from an independent source.

Four gatherings in support of al-Sisi were also organized in Cairo, according to the state-owned online daily Akhbar El Yom, which claimed that thousands took part in these pro-gatherings.

Egypt has seen anti-government protests following the video leaks by Mohamed Ali, an ex-contractor with the Egyptian army, in which he accused al-Sisi of corruption and squandering state funds to build presidential palaces and villas.

The videos have triggered a series of social media campaigns that have reflected the growing uproar among Egyptians.