International Coalition: We are taking part in Green Zone bombing investigations

The International Coalition addressed, Thursday, its participation in the Iraqi investigation into rockets falling in the vicinity of the US embassy inside the Green Zone in the centre of Baghdad.

At dawn on Tuesday, the fortified Green Zone was subject to an unknown mortar bombardment, which landed near the US embassy, ​​without causing any casualties.

Coalition spokesman in Iraq, Col. Myles Caggins, told local radio that their forces were “involved in the investigation into the rockets fired at the Green Zone.”

“Iraqi forces are doing a great job maintaining the security of these bases, protecting coalition forces and responding quickly to the attack,” he clarified.

Caggins pointed out that “there are only a few thousand International Coalition forces staying in bases protected by Iraqi forces, and this mechanism has been active for several years.”

He said the Coalition “is providing intelligence support and advice along with the Iraqi Ministry of Defence.”

Since 2003, US forces have launched an extensive Green Zone fortification process; but upon leaving, the security of the area has become the Iraqi forces’ responsibility.

The US-led Coalition has been in Iraq since 2014, with Daesh controlling a third of the country, and about 5,000 US troops are been deployed there.