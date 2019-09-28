Russia to expand Hmeimim airbase in Syria

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation announced on Thursday that it will be expanding its Hmeimim airbase in Syria, Moscow Times reported, citing Russian news agencies.

According to the reports, the Russian Ministry of Defence explained in a statement that there are currently 30 SU fighters and an MI helicopter in the airbase.

The ministry also announced that it is rebuilding a second landing strip, to allow the airbase to serve more aircraft.

It has also set up new buildings at the site, to house aircraft that will defend against drone attacks, an official in the ministry stated.

On 5 September, the ministry announced downing two drones which were hovering over the airbase, noting that it downed 47 drones in one month, Anadolu Agency reported.

