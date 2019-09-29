Israel imposes Palestine lockdown for Jewish New Year

Israel sealed off the West Bank and Gaza Strip for three days for the celebration of the Jewish new year, according to the military on Sunday.

A military statement said all crossings between the Palestinian territories and Israel will be closed and entry to Israel for all Israeli-issued permit holders will be banned, except for humanitarian and medical cases.

The closure will end Tuesday night.

During periods of closure, Palestinians are prevented from working in Israel or accessing medical treatment there unless they obtain special permits from the Israeli authorities.

Israel frequently imposes closures on the Palestinian territories during Jewish holidays.