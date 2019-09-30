Lebanon’s Hezbollah: Our troops will enter Israel

Leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has said that forces aligned to the party would enter Israel.

“The enemy is on the defensive, we have always been on the defensive, now we are in attack mode,” he said.

Leader of the movement, which is part of Lebanon’s coalition government, added: “We are threatening the enemy, not the other way around.”

Speaking to Iranian magazine Massir Nasrallah explained that the situation changed following the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

“Today we have improved intelligence; we have unprecedented information on all what is happening in the Zionist entity from both official and unofficial sources.”

Early this month, Hezbollah and the Israeli army exchanged cross-border fire after an Israeli drone attacked a Hezbollah-controlled Beirut suburb. Nasrallah had warned that Israeli drones would be targeted if they enter Lebanon’s airspace, and that Israel would be at risk if it attacks.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in Lebanon in 2006. According to Human Rights Watch (HRW): “The conflict resulted in at least 1,109 Lebanese deaths, the vast majority of whom were civilians, 4,399 injured, and an estimated one million displaced.” HRW also found that 43 Israeli civilians and 12 Israeli soldiers were killed during the war.