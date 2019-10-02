Libya: Airstrike hits Mitiga international airport

Libya’s Mitiga international airport in the capital Tripoli was hit by an airstrike Tuesday, Anadolu reports.

In a statement posted on social media, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) said the warplanes that targeted the airport were believed to be flown by forces loyal to Gen. Khalifa Haftar.

The country the warplanes belonged to could not be identified, although the GNA suspected the United Arab Emirates of launching the attacks.

The GNA has accused the UAE of supporting Haftar’s forces, which Abu Dhabi has denied on several occasions.

The airport is located 8 kilometres (about 5 miles) from Tripoli’s city centre and is the only operational airport in the capital.

It has been frequently suffering from closures due to attacks by Haftar-affiliated forces.

When flights are halted at Migita, they are transferred to Misrata International Airport in northwestern Libya.

Forces loyal to Haftar launched a campaign in April to capture Tripoli from forces aligned with the GNA.

Clashes between the two sides have left more than 1,000 people dead and about 5,500 wounded, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Libya has remained beset by turmoil since 2011 when long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed in a bloody NATO-backed uprising after four decades in power.

The oil-rich country has since seen the emergence of two rival seats of power: one in eastern Libya, with which Haftar is affiliated, and the Tripoli-based GNA.