Morocco: would-be migrant dies after stowing away on a plane wheel

A man from sub-Saharan Africa has died after stowing away in the landing gear of a Royal Air Maroc plane. Having made his way onto the runway at Conakry airport in the Guinean capital, the would-be migrant hid in the wheel of one of the plane.

Royal Air Maroc revealed that the victim remained hidden in the landing gear section for three hours of flight at an altitude of 11000 meters.

His death was likely brought about due to extreme cold and lack of oxygen. Temperatures can fall to -55 degrees Celsius reaches an altitude of 10,000 meters. Moreover, cavities of the wheels are not equipped with heating or oxygen.

His body was found in the wheel store as soon as the plane landed at Mohammed V airport at dawn, according to Royal Air Maroc. Authorities have opened an investigation into the incident.