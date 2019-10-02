Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

US return ancient artifacts to Iran

Ancient artifacts are seen at the National Museum of Iran after they were returned from The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago Museum in Tehran
October 2, 2019 at 8:42 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, US, Videos & Photo Stories
 October 2, 2019 at 8:42 pm
Ancient artifacts, belong to Throne of Jamshid (Takht-i Jamshed) one of the oldest historical remains within the era of Persians, are displayed at National Museum of Iran after they were returned from The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago Museum in Tehran, Iran on 2 October, 2019 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Ancient artifacts, belong to Throne of Jamshid (Takht-i Jamshed) one of the oldest historical remains within the era of Persians, are displayed at National Museum of Iran after they were returned from The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago Museum in Tehran, Iran on 2 October, 2019 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Ancient artifacts, belong to Throne of Jamshid (Takht-i Jamshed) one of the oldest historical remains within the era of Persians, are displayed at National Museum of Iran after they were returned from The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago Museum in Tehran, Iran on 2 October, 2019 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Ancient artifacts, belong to Throne of Jamshid (Takht-i Jamshed) one of the oldest historical remains within the era of Persians, are displayed at National Museum of Iran after they were returned from The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago Museum in Tehran, Iran on 2 October, 2019 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Ancient artifacts, belong to Throne of Jamshid (Takht-i Jamshed) one of the oldest historical remains within the era of Persians, are displayed at National Museum of Iran after they were returned from The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago Museum in Tehran, Iran on 2 October, 2019 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Ancient artifacts, belong to Throne of Jamshid (Takht-i Jamshed) one of the oldest historical remains within the era of Persians, are displayed at National Museum of Iran after they were returned from The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago Museum in Tehran, Iran on 2 October, 2019 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Ancient artifacts, belong to Throne of Jamshid (Takht-i Jamshed) one of the oldest historical remains within the era of Persians, are displayed at National Museum of Iran after they were returned from The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago Museum in Tehran, Iran on 2 October, 2019 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Ancient artifacts, belong to Throne of Jamshid (Takht-i Jamshed) one of the oldest historical remains within the era of Persians, are displayed at National Museum of Iran after they were returned from The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago Museum in Tehran, Iran on 2 October, 2019 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Ancient artifacts, belong to Throne of Jamshid (Takht-i Jamshed) one of the oldest historical remains within the era of Persians, are displayed at National Museum of Iran after they were returned from The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago Museum in Tehran, Iran on 2 October, 2019 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Ancient artifacts, belong to Throne of Jamshid (Takht-i Jamshed) one of the oldest historical remains within the era of Persians, are displayed at National Museum of Iran after they were returned from The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago Museum in Tehran, Iran on 2 October, 2019 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Ancient artifacts, belong to Throne of Jamshid (Takht-i Jamshed) one of the oldest historical remains within the era of Persians, are displayed at National Museum of Iran after they were returned from The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago Museum in Tehran, Iran on 2 October, 2019 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Ancient artifacts, belong to Throne of Jamshid (Takht-i Jamshed) one of the oldest historical remains within the era of Persians, are displayed at National Museum of Iran after they were returned from The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago Museum in Tehran, Iran on 2 October, 2019 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Public availability session is hold as ancient artifacts, belong to Throne of Jamshid (Takht-i Jamshed) one of the oldest historical remains within the era of Persians, are displayed at National Museum of Iran after they were returned from The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago Museum in Tehran, Iran on 2 October, 2019 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organization Minister of Iran Ali Asghar Mounesan (2nd L) and Director of The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago Museum Christopher Woods (L) attend public availability session of ancient artifacts, belong to Throne of Jamshid (Takht-i Jamshed) one of the oldest historical remains within the era of Persians, at National Museum of Iran after they were returned from The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago Museum in Tehran, Iran on 2 October, 2019 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Ancient artifacts, belong to Throne of Jamshid (Takht-i Jamshed) one of the oldest historical remains within the era of Persians, are displayed at National Museum of Iran after they were returned from The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago Museum in Tehran, Iran on 2 October, 2019 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]
Categories
Asia & AmericasIranMiddle EastUSVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
Remembering Jamal - One year on
Show Comments