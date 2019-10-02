US return ancient artifacts to Iran

Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organization Minister of Iran Ali Asghar Mounesan (2nd L) and Director of The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago Museum Christopher Woods (L) attend public availability session of ancient artifacts, belong to Throne of Jamshid (Takht-i Jamshed) one of the oldest historical remains within the era of Persians, at National Museum of Iran after they were returned from The Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago Museum in Tehran, Iran on 2 October, 2019 [Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency]