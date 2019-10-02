Yemen’s Houthis announce success of 2nd phase of Saudi operation

The Houthis yesterday announced that a second phase of operation “Victory from God” took place on 3 September against Saudi forces in the kingdom’s Najran province.

According to the Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree, who held a press conference in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, the movement and its allied troops successfully captured three Saudi military bases and seized considerable amounts of munitions.

Saree also claimed that the movement took control over more than 150 square kilometres from the Saudi armed forces – which includes Saudi-sponsored Yemeni mercenaries. Additionally, up to 120 military vehicles were reportedly destroyed.

The Houthi’s media wing published scenes of a number of prisoners of war purportedly from the Saudi army, captured during the operation’s second phase.

Targets in the campaign are said to have included Najran Regional Airport, whilst domestically-manufactured drones were also used, striking the southern Saudi province – which shares a border with Yemen at 16 different sites.

“Our military operations will not stop once the [Saudi-led] aggression ceases. Our armed forces will continue to implement various stages of Victory from God Almighty Operation till then. Our valiant army has weapons for deterrence, and is capable of repelling attacks,” Saree emphasised.

However, the Saudi-led coalition has denied Houthi claims regarding the previous “phase” of the operation – which allegedly took place in late August, dismissing them as a “disinformation campaign”. The Saudis are yet to comment on the recent claims, which appear to mirror the previous ones.

