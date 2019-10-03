Turkey, Palestine issue stamps in Gandhi’s memory 

Palestine and Turkey released special stamps to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi.

In a move to honour the anti-colonial, nonviolent activist’s “legacy and values”, Palestinian Authority’s (PA) Minister of Telecommunication and Information Technology Ishaaq Seder released the stamp on Tuesday in the presence of Representative of India in PA Sunil Kumar in Ramallah.

“Palestine’s issuance of the commemorative stamp comes in honour of Gandhi’s memory, legacy, and values that guided and shall continue to guide the humanity,” Seder said.

Kumar noted that the gesture to honour India’s ‘Father of the Nation’ symbolises the strong historical, political and cultural relations that India and Palestine share.

The Turkish postal department said: “Gandhi pioneered the independence of the Indian subcontinent, dedicated his life to eradicating racism and discrimination, reducing poverty, making everyone equal and free.”

Gazan Gandhis: Gaza bleeds alone as ‘Liberals’ and ‘Progressives’ go mute