14 Palestinians homeless as Israel razes homes in Jerusalem

Palestinian Ali Mohammad al-Allami is seen after Israeli forces demolished his house which was under construction, with the claim of being unlicensed, at Beit Ummer district in Hebron, West Bank on 3 October 2019. [Mamoun Wazwaz – Anadolu Agency] A view of a wreckage, after Israeli forces demolished a house which was under construction, belongs to a Palestinian Ali Mohammad al-Allami with the claim of being unlicensed, at Beit Ummer district in Hebron, West Bank on 3 October 2019. [Mamoun Wazwaz – Anadolu Agency] Palestinian Ali Mohammad al-Allami is seen after Israeli forces demolished his house which was under construction, with the claim of being unlicensed, at Beit Ummer district in Hebron, West Bank on 3 October 2019. [Mamoun Wazwaz – Anadolu Agency] A view of a wreckage, after Israeli forces demolished a house which was under construction, belongs to a Palestinian Ali Mohammad al-Allami with the claim of being unlicensed, at Beit Ummer district in Hebron, West Bank on 3 October 2019. [Mamoun Wazwaz – Anadolu Agency] A view of a wreckage, after Israeli forces demolished a house which was under construction, belongs to a Palestinian Ali Mohammad al-Allami with the claim of being unlicensed, at Beit Ummer district in Hebron, West Bank on 3 October 2019. [Mamoun Wazwaz – Anadolu Agency] Israeli forces take security measures at the site during a demolishment of a house which was under construction, belongs to a Palestinian Ali Mohammad al-Allami with the claim of being unlicensed, at Beit Ummer district in Hebron, West Bank on 3 October 2019. [Mamoun Wazwaz – Anadolu Agency] Israeli forces take security measures at the site during a demolishment of a house which was under construction, belongs to a Palestinian Ali Mohammad al-Allami with the claim of being unlicensed, at Beit Ummer district in Hebron, West Bank on 3 October 2019. [Mamoun Wazwaz – Anadolu Agency]

Israeli occupation forces demolished three houses and several commercial and agricultural structures in Jerusalem and Beit Ummar, northwest of Hebron, over a 24 hour period, claiming they were built without permits, Arab48 website reported.

The house demolished in Hebron was under construction and was 150 square metres, according to Mohamed Awad, a Palestinian activist.

Israeli authorities has repeatedly demolished houses and seized land owned by Arab citizens in Hebron’s Beit Ummar.

In Jerusalem, Israeli bulldozers on Wednesday demolished two houses, a smaller house, and a barn owned by the Ubaidat family.

READ: Israel settler growth rate double that of national figure

Ali Ubaidat said that he was shocked when he found occupation forces surrounding and starting to bulldozer a stable and barn for horses, sheep and chicken without any prior warning, Arab48 reported.

Jerusalemite Ali lives with his wife in a house with an area of 85 square metres. The house was built in 1994, he said, adding that the Israeli forces demolished it before, allowing him to take his possessions out prior to it being razed.

The authorities also destroyed a smaller house where his son, Moataz, lived with his four children, as well as a house owned by another relative, Walid Ubaidat, and built in 1992.

Walid, his wife and five children lived in the house.

Fences surrounding farmland were also razed.