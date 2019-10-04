Qatar joins emergency GCC security meeting in Saudi

Qatar’s envoy yesterday joined the Chiefs of Staff of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) held an emergency joint meeting to discuss security cooperation and counter terrorism.

According to a statement published by Saudi media, the GCC states declared that their military forces are ready to counter any threats or terrorist attacks.

The statement, issued at the end of the meetings held in Riyadh, stressed that any attack on a GCC member state targets all countries who are part of the body.

READ: The Gulf crisis exposes the need for proper decision-making processes

The council tackled the threats to oil installations and maritime security, insisting that attacks on oil facilities are a flagrant violation of the security and safety of GCC countries.

The Chiefs of Staff of the GCC armed forces held the meeting in Riyadh at the request of the Armed Forces of Saudi Arabia to discuss the current regional threats and situations in order to achieve greater military coordination.

The meeting comes nearly three weeks after Saudi suffered a major blow when aerial attacks struck it’s Abqaiq and Khurais oil facilities halving its production capacity through the loss of 5.7 million barrels a day – the equivalent of five per cent of global supplies. It was the most devastating attack in the kingdom to date.