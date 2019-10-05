A trip through Morocco

An old well stands alone in the sand of Morocco’s desert region, with the high rolling dunes of the Sahara seen in the background
Flock of birds fly at dawn over the rooftops of the ancient city of Fes, Morocco, in September 2019
A pomegranate lays nestled in the branches of the tree, oblivious to the troubles of its region, in the garden of the old Kasbah (castle) in the port city of Tangier, Morocco
An old populated settlement stands among a lush oasis in the beginning of the desert region of Morocco, laying between two cliffs in what is known as the “Gate of the Sahara” and the “Grand Canyon of Morocco.”
The blue city of Chefchaouen, laying within the Rif mountains.
A kitten caught roaming a shop in the city of Chefchaouen is picked up, manhandled, and cuddled
Exotic spices on sale in the ancient market of the city of Rissani, the oldest capital in Morocco, located in the desert region close to the Western Sahara.
View over the rooftops of the ancient city of Fes, Morocco, from a high ornamented terrace situated in the city’s Old Medina
Hilltop view overlooking the old section of the ancient city of Fes, Morocco, with the rolling hills behind the city leading towards the Atlas mountains
