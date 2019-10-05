Portuguese / Spanish / English

Demonstration in support of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails

Palestinians are showing their support to prisoners held in Israeli jails, near the Ofer Prison in Ramallah, West Bank
October 5, 2019
A Palestinian throws a stone to Israeli forces as Israeli security forces intervene them during a demonstration to show solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, near the Ofer Prison in Ramallah, West Bank on 5 October, 2019 [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu Agency]
