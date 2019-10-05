Iraqi government says holding talks with protesters

The Iraqi government has been engaged in talks with representatives of protesters on Saturday in an effort to end a wave of demonstrations that killed scores in the country, reports Anadolu Agency.

The follow-up unit in Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi’s office said “it is contacting with influential parties in the popular protests in six provinces”, the official Iraqi News Agency reported.

“There is an agreement on fulfilling the legitimate demands of the protesters,” the unit said.

Saturday’s talks were the first between the Iraqi government and protesters since demonstrations broke out on Tuesday in Baghdad and the country’s southern provinces.

WATCH: 4 killed in anti-gov’t protests in Baghdad

At least 100 people have been killed and more than 2,500 others injured in the protests, according to an anonymous official from Iraq’s Health Ministry.

Iraqi protesters have been demanding Abdul-Mahdi to resign as well as improvements in living conditions and an end to corruption in demonstrations that broke out on Tuesday.

Discontent has been growing in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment rates and rampant corruption. Many in the country have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water, and the unemployment level is around 10%.