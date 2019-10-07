PA calls for UN to hold Israel accountable for its crimes

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday said that it would continue calling for the UN to hold the Israeli occupation accountable for its crimes against Palestinians.

A statement by the PA’s Foreign Ministry said: “The international community is demanded to hold the Israeli occupation accountable and bring it to justice for its crimes instead of turning a blind eye to the daily Israeli violations.”

The statement stated that the retention of the Israeli violations against the Palestinians “is the main reason that reiterates the importance and necessity of tasking a UN force to protect the Palestinian people.”

According to the statement, the PA will continue knocking on the doors of the international community, seeking justice for the Palestinians and liberation of Palestine.

Israel recently escalated its violations against peaceful Palestinian protesters in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip, the PA statement said.

It added: “The occupation also increased its violent night aggressions which take place every night in many West Bank areas.”

Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers increased their targeting of Palestinians in “Area C” of the West Bank, including vandalising properties and cars.