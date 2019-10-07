US Senate proposes draft law against PA, PLO

US Congress is discussing a draft bill that holds the Palestinian Authority (PA) and Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO) accountable for the killing and injuring of Israeli Jewish settlers who hold American passports, Arabi21 reported yesterday.

The bill was introduced by the Republican Senators James Lankford, Tammy Duckworth and Democrat Chuck Grassley, under the title “Justice for Victims of Terrorism”.

According to Arabi21, it would force the PLO to withdraw from all the international bodies which it has recently joined or accept responsibility for the killing of illegal Israeli settlers, who hold US passports and compensate their families.

It would also give the US federal court jurisdiction over the PA and PLO for claims by Israelis with American passports injured or killed in the occupied territories or Israel.

