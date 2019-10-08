Incoming EU foreign policy chief stresses importance of ‘two-state solution’

The incoming European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell yesterday declared during his hearing in Brussels that “he espouses the two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and that he hopes the EU will continue to support it during his tenure”, reported Haaretz.

“If anyone helps the Palestinians today and their right to have their own state, that is Europe,” the Spanish official said during his hearing in front of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament.

On Twitter, meanwhile, Borrell stated: “The EU contributes almost one million € a day to attend the Palestinian Authority. We must continue to defend a peaceful coexistence and the two States solution.”

Borrell also noted that he would not support measures such as “violating EU-Israel trade agreements to promote such a solution”, reportedly responding to “a question from a leftist member of the European Parliament”.

Palestinian activists and their allies have long urged the EU to hold Israel accountable for its systematic violations of international law and human rights, something successive EU officials have refused to do.

As reported by Haaretz, Federica Mogherini, the outgoing EU foreign policy chief, has also been “an outspoken advocate of the two-state solution”.

“The two-state solution is not only fading away. It is being dismantled piece by piece,” Mogherini has warned.