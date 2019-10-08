UN Envoy: Libyan citizens are the only party affected by war

“We can amend the Skhirat agreement if this would create a breakthrough,” said UN envoy Ghassan Salamé, told London-based newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, Sunday.

Salamé went on “the Skhirat agreement remains the main reference for the political framework in the country until it is replaced, by ending the transitional period through the holding of parliamentary and presidential elections.”

He explained that he seeks “to silence the sound of the war weapons, as the Libyan citizens are the only affected side by this war, which only generated death, devastation and more splits in Libya.”

Salamé said: “We hope to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible. This war has caused the displacement of hundreds of thousands and killed hundreds of others. The economic conditions have also deteriorated”.

Salamé did not specify who would attend the international conference on Libya, but he confirmed that “all countries concerned with the Libyan crisis, which are seeking to end it, will be invited to participate in the conference.”

In the meantime, eyewitnesses said that an air force launched air raids last night on several sites in the city of Sirte, causing material damage. The witnesses explained to Al-Wasat that four airstrikes targeted the sites of Abou Hadi, 15 km away from the south of Sirte, Ghardabiya Airbase, and Central Man-Made River System, 12 km, causing material damage.

Several sites in the city of Sirte were subjected to several airstrikes for the second week. On the other hand, Tajoura security director, Lieutenant Colonel Youssef Akrim, conducted a field tour within the municipality to see the security work in the security gates inside the coastal road and the efforts of security officers. The security director stressed on the need to control, link and raise the maximum degree of security preparedness and cooperation with other security services in the municipality, and provide all assistance to citizens, valuing security efforts in the preservation of lives and public and private properties.