Qatar ready ‘to provide all it can’ to support Sudan

Qatar said on Tuesday that its is ready “to provide all it can to support and assist the government and people of Sudan,” Qatari foreign ministry said.

Special Envoy of Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs for Counterterrorism and Mediation in Conflict Resolution Mutlaq Al-Qahtani said Sudan is facing major challenges, most important of which are stopping the war and achieving peace and stability.

In a press conference following his meeting in Khartoum with General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, member of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, Al-Qahtani said that his country is also ready “to use its regional and international relations to provide all assistance for peace, stability and security in Sudan.”

He noted that Sudan needs to “address the root causes of the conflict, tackle issues of displaced people and refugees, compensation for the damage inflicted on them by wars, rehabilitate and reintegrate fighters, as well as accumulation of foreign debt on Sudan.”

The Qatari official also said that the meeting with Daglo was “fruitful and positive”, adding that he had also “discussed a number of issues related to peace and stability in the region, especially in Sudan.”

He concluded: “Sudan is a brotherly country and the Sudanese people are dear to all our hearts in the State of Qatar.”

Qatar sponsored the peace treaty announced on 14 July 2011, which was accepted by the Sudanese government and the Liberation and Justice Movement, but was rejected by the major rebel movements.

According to official Sudanese statistics, Qatar has been investing $1.5 billion in Sudan through 40 agriculture, tourism and real estate projects.

It also paid all the money pledged in 2013 to rebuild Darfur.