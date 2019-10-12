Israel to allow Jews to perform their prayers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque soon

Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan stated on Friday that Israel could allow Jews to freely perform their prayers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque soon, Arab48.com reported.

Asked by Makor Rishon regarding this possibility, Erdan confirmed “I am sure this will happen soon, God willing.”

He added “the situation in Jerusalem is heading towards regaining sovereignty and control over the place. We will reach our goal [opening Al-Aqsa gates for Jews] when more Jews express their desire to visit the Temple Mount (Al-Aqsa Mosque). Then there will be an increasing pressure, following an increasing demand. I hope this happens soon.”

“When we reach this stage, we will work and push for changing the historical status quo in Jerusalem in light of respecting the international interests for Israel.”

On when this would happen, he stated “I cannot predict when because this is not related only to my power, but I expect this will happened in the coming few years, not more than a decade.”

He also expressed “we should consider the regional situation in the Middle East, which is complicated and complex. I respect the peace deal with Jordan and consider it a very important achievement, but it is impossible to accept a historical mistake. Principles change through time.”

Erdan stressed that there are no laws preventing this from taking place, especially with the backing of the Israeli Supreme Court.

