Hamas defends Turkey’s right to protect its borders, supports Syria territorial integrity

Hamas expressed its appreciation of the Turkish stances on the Palestinian issue and support for the rights of the Palestinian people.

In a statement on the situation in north-eastern Syria, Hamas said: “The movement understands Turkey’s right to protect its borders, defend itself and remove threats to its national security against the tampering of the Zionist Mossad in the region, as part of Israel’s efforts to undermine Arab and Islamic world national security.”

Hamas affirmed Syria’s territorial integrity on its entire land and national borders calling for a prompt resolution of disputes and differences in the region and between countries to defend the nation’s causes, especially the Palestinian one, most importantly Jerusalem, which is under continuous aggression by the occupation forces and Israeli settlers, primarily targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The movement also confirmed at the end of the statement its rejection of the Zionist and US presence in the region, considering it a factor of conflict and tension, and stressing the need to complete the US withdrawal from the region.

With the participation of the Free Syrian Army, the Turkish army last week launched “Operation Peace Spring” in the east of the Euphrates River, northern Syria, to clear it of Kurdish fighters and Daesh terrorists, and establish a safe zone for Syrian refugees to return to.