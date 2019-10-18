Palestinians in Gaza protest for 79th Friday

Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip huddled together at the Israeli security fence to take part in the 79th consecutive Friday of weekly anti-occupation protests known as the Great March of Return on 18 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip huddled together at the Israeli security fence to take part in the 79th consecutive Friday of weekly anti-occupation protests known as the Great March of Return on 18 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip huddled together at the Israeli security fence to take part in the 79th consecutive Friday of weekly anti-occupation protests known as the Great March of Return on 18 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip huddled together at the Israeli security fence to take part in the 79th consecutive Friday of weekly anti-occupation protests known as the Great March of Return on 18 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip huddled together at the Israeli security fence to take part in the 79th consecutive Friday of weekly anti-occupation protests known as the Great March of Return on 18 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip huddled together at the Israeli security fence to take part in the 79th consecutive Friday of weekly anti-occupation protests known as the Great March of Return on 18 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip huddled together at the Israeli security fence to take part in the 79th consecutive Friday of weekly anti-occupation protests known as the Great March of Return on 18 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip huddled together at the Israeli security fence to take part in the 79th consecutive Friday of weekly anti-occupation protests known as the Great March of Return on 18 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip huddled together at the Israeli security fence to take part in the 79th consecutive Friday of weekly anti-occupation protests known as the Great March of Return, Anadolu Agency reports.

Protesters from across the Gaza Strip headed to the eastern areas of the coastal enclave raising anti-occupation banners and Palestinian flags.

Since the Gaza rallies began in March last year, nearly 270 protesters have been martyred — and thousands more wounded — by Israeli forces at the security fence areas with Gaza.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year-old blockade to the Gaza Strip, which has shattered the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its 2 million inhabitants of free movement in and out from Gaza and prevented many basic amenities.

READ: Gaza launches ‘Return Park’ along Israel fence