Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Palestinians in Gaza protest for 79th Friday

Protesters from across the Gaza Strip headed to the eastern areas of the coastal enclave raising anti-occupation banners and Palestinian flags
October 18, 2019 at 7:45 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
 October 18, 2019 at 7:45 pm

 

Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip huddled together at the Israeli security fence to take part in the 79th consecutive Friday of weekly anti-occupation protests known as the Great March of Return on 18 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip huddled together at the Israeli security fence to take part in the 79th consecutive Friday of weekly anti-occupation protests known as the Great March of Return on 18 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip huddled together at the Israeli security fence to take part in the 79th consecutive Friday of weekly anti-occupation protests known as the Great March of Return on 18 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip huddled together at the Israeli security fence to take part in the 79th consecutive Friday of weekly anti-occupation protests known as the Great March of Return on 18 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip huddled together at the Israeli security fence to take part in the 79th consecutive Friday of weekly anti-occupation protests known as the Great March of Return on 18 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip huddled together at the Israeli security fence to take part in the 79th consecutive Friday of weekly anti-occupation protests known as the Great March of Return on 18 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip huddled together at the Israeli security fence to take part in the 79th consecutive Friday of weekly anti-occupation protests known as the Great March of Return on 18 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]
Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip huddled together at the Israeli security fence to take part in the 79th consecutive Friday of weekly anti-occupation protests known as the Great March of Return on 18 October 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Hundreds of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip huddled together at the Israeli security fence to take part in the 79th consecutive Friday of weekly anti-occupation protests known as the Great March of Return, Anadolu Agency reports.

Protesters from across the Gaza Strip headed to the eastern areas of the coastal enclave raising anti-occupation banners and Palestinian flags.

Since the Gaza rallies began in March last year, nearly 270 protesters have been martyred — and thousands more wounded — by Israeli forces at the security fence areas with Gaza.

Demonstrators demand an end to Israel’s 12-year-old blockade to the Gaza Strip, which has shattered the coastal enclave’s economy and deprived its 2 million inhabitants of free movement in and out from Gaza and prevented many basic amenities.

READ: Gaza launches ‘Return Park’ along Israel fence

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineVideos & Photo Stories
Show Comments
The Palestine Question in Europe - MEMO and EuroPal Forum Conference
Show Comments