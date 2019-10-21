Portuguese / Spanish / English

Demonstrations in Sudan

A group of people stage a demonstration call for the disbanding of Sudan's former ruling National Congress Party (NCP)
A group of people stage a demonstration call for the disbanding of Sudan’s former ruling National Congress Party (NCP), which was headed by ousted President Omar al-Bashir, on 21 October, 2019 in Khartoum, Sudan [Mahmoud Hajaj/Anadolu Agency]
