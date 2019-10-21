NASA scientist wears Palestinian embroidery in official photo

Palestinian-American NASA Exploration Mission Planning Office Chief Nujoud Merancy appeared in her official departmental photograph wearing a custom-tailored blazer featuring tatreez, traditional Palestinian embroidery.

Merancy posted the picture on her Twitter account and wrote: “Updated my NASA headshot, aged 7 years overnight, but wore the same necklace for continuity.”

Updated my NASA headshot, aged 7 years overnight 😂, but wore the same necklace for continuity pic.twitter.com/q3ZMq5dSHx — Nujoud Merancy (@nujoud) October 16, 2019

Palestinian social media users praised her as an “amazing role-model” for Palestinian-American women.

Merancy was surprised with the wide-scale reaction her pictures had. “You guys, I thought like 30 people would like my pic and maybe a few would ‘get’ what was on my jacket. I am overwhelmed by all the love coming in. thank you.”

