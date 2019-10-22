Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Turkey: Travel warning for Lebanon over mass protests

October 22, 2019 at 7:50 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Lebanon, Middle East, News, Turkey
Lebanese demonstrators demanding resignation of the government gather at Martyrs' Square during an anti-government protest against dire economic conditions and new tax regulations on messaging services like Whatsapp, in front of the Mohammad Al-Amin Mosque in Beirut, Lebanon on 20 October 2019 [Mahmut Geldi/Anadolu Agency]
Lebanese demonstrators demanding resignation of the government gather at Martyrs' Square during an anti-government protest against dire economic conditions and new tax regulations on messaging services like Whatsapp, in front of the Mohammad Al-Amin Mosque in Beirut, Lebanon on 20 October 2019 [Mahmut Geldi/Anadolu Agency]
 October 22, 2019 at 7:50 am

Turkey issued a warning Monday to its citizens travelling to Lebanon over mass protests in the country, as reported by Anadolu Agency. 

Local and inter-city roads and roads leading to the airport could be blocked by protests, said the Foreign Ministry in a statement.

It urged the public to take this into account “when considering visits to Lebanon for trade, tourism, or other purposes,” it said.

People should also closely follow the social media accounts of Turkish Embassy in Beirut, it said.

Anti-government protests, fueled by deteriorating economic conditions and anger over government corruption and failures, have rocked Lebanon since Thursday.

Lebanon suffers from high unemployment, slow growth, and one of the highest debt ratios in the world.

READ: In Lebanon, the system works for the elite

Categories
Europe & RussiaLebanonMiddle EastNewsTurkey
Show Comments
The Palestine Question in Europe - MEMO and EuroPal Forum Conference
Show Comments