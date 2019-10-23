Trump cites ‘good news’ regarding Turkey, Syria

US President Donald said Tuesday that “good news seems to be happening” shortly after Turkey announced PKK/YPG terrorists had withdrawn from northeastern Syria, reports Anadolu Agency.

Trump said on Twitter:

Good news seems to be happening with respect to Turkey, Syria and the Middle East. Further reports to come later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

He did not specify what the “good news” was, but it came after Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Washington had informed it that the withdrawal of the terrorists was completed at the end of a 120-hour pause agreed to last Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said Turkey will not be carrying out a new operation in the region at this stage outside the current operation area.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a “historic” meeting in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi just hours before the pause was set to expire.

Ankara and Moscow reached a deal to remove PKK/YPG terrorists from the region, which will pull back 30 kilometers (19 miles) from Turkey’s border with northern Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from both sides will run joint patrols there.

On October 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

OPINION: With all eyes on Turkey, is this the moment for it to rise?