Daughter of Iran’s ambassador to Moscow committed suicide

The daughter of Iranian ambassador Mehdi Senaei in Moscow has died after committing suicide, Iranian and Russian media reported.

The Iranian media said that she died after a heart attack, while the Russian Interfax news agency reported that she committed suicide caused by depression.

According to Interfax, Arefeh Sanaei threw herself from the ninth floor, where she hit a car, which killed her immediately.

Arifa Sanai was 28-years-old. She is the granddaughter of former intelligence minister Ali Younsi, who is currently an Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ’s adviser for minority affairs.