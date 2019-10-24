Iraq: Several shootings kill 3 officials in Diyala

An Iraqi security source reported that six Iraqis were killed on Thursday including three government officials by unknown gunmen in separate shootings that took place in Diyala province, eastern Iraq, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Unknown gunmen opened fire at Saad Sreiwi, head of Abu Seida Area Council, northeast of Diyala province and left him dead along with his son and another person,” a police source told Anadolu Agency.

In another shooting in the same area, the police source said that “another unknown gunmen shot the mayor of same area Abu Harith al-Rabaie dead”.

UN: Iraq violated human rights in protest crackdown

A third shooting took place in the same area targeting the security officer Mohammed Al-Hameiry, the source added.

A clan elder was also assassinated in Diyala province, reported the police source, without giving his name or further details on the incident.

Following these attacks, the security forces imposed a curfew in Diyala province.

The security sources estimate that these attacks are conducted by terrorist Daesh group‘s sleeping cells, yet, security investigations are still ongoing.