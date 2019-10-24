Iraqi Defence Ministry: US forces to exit the country within four weeks

US forces pulling out of northeast Syria to Iraq will leave the country within four weeks, Iraqi Defence Minister Najah Al-Shammari said yesterday.

Shammari’s remarks to Associated Press came after his meeting in Baghdad with US Defence Secretary Mark Esper, who arrived while Iraqi leaders were looking over reports saying the United States wants to increase the number of troops stationed in Iraq at least temporarily.

The Iraqi army, in a statement on Tuesday, said that US troops leaving northeast Syria had been granted permission to stay in Iraq.

The statement appeared to contradict Esper, who yesterday said that all US troops leaving Syria would go to western Iraq, and the military would continue to conduct operations against the Islamic State terror group to prevent its return in the region.

The US Defence Secretary added that the troops would be there temporarily until returning home but did not specify any timetable.

The United States, Esper explained, has no plans to leave those forces in Iraq “endlessly” and that he “intends to talk to Iraqi leaders about this matter.”

Al-Shammari said Esper travelled to Iraq at the invitation of Iraqis. He pointed out that the two sides agreed in yesterday’s talks that US troops crossing from Syria “will pass” through Iraq, and will then be heading to Kuwait, Qatar or the United States “within a period not exceeding four weeks.”

The Iraqi Minister said that the planes that will take the US troops out of Iraq have already arrived.

Russia and Turkey reached an agreement on Tuesday according to which they would deploy their forces across the entire northeast border of Syria to fill the vacuum left by the US President Donald Trump’s sudden withdrawal of troops, a move that paved the way for the Turkish invasion took place earlier this month.