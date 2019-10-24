Israel agrees to release Palestinian prisoner on hunger strike

Palestinian prisoner Ahmed Ghannam yesterday suspended his hunger strike after 102 days after an Israeli court set a timeframe which would bring an end to his administrative detention.

Ghannam, who suffers from Leukaemia, has become “nothing more than a skeleton” as a result of his hunger strike in protest of his continued detention by occupation forces.

His lawyer Ashraf Abu-Sneineh wrote on Facebook: “The Israeli Supreme Court in Jerusalem issued today a final decision setting a certain time for ending the administrative detention of the prisoner Ahmed Ghannam.”

READ: Hunger striker reveals details of her horrific torture in Israeli prisons

Before he was taken from the hospital to Ofer Prison, Ghannam asked for a family visit and the Israeli intelligence accepted his request.

The 42-year-old was arrested on 18 June. He has previously spent nine years in Israeli jails. He is married and has two children.

Five other Palestinians, including a female journalist who was arrested at Allenby Crossing, are also on hunger strike.

According to official statistics, there are 5,700 Palestinian prisoners inside the Israeli jails, including 48 females, 230 children and 500 being held under administrative detention.