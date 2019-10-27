Settlers steal olives from Palestinian groves in Nablus

Palestinian farmers reported that Israeli settlers from the illegal settlement of Itamar had stolen olives from their groves and caused damage to trees near the separation fence in the southeast of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, Palestine Information Centre reports.

Awarta town chief Saad Awwad said that several local farmers managed to enter the area behind the fence where their groves are located and were shocked to see that all the olive fruits had been removed from the trees.

Awwad added that branches of many trees had also been broken by settlers.

