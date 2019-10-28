Lebanon protesters search for their revolutionary crushes

For more than a week, hundreds of thousands of Lebanese have taken to the streets in what has been dubbed the “October Revolution”, to call for the fall of the government.

The sudden movement erupted after the government’s plan to tax the use of internet telecommunication applications Whatsapp, Facebook and Facetime.

Frustrated by decades of corruption, mismanagement and sectarianism, citizens are participating in the dissent calling for the government to resign, and coping using satire, humour and lots of dancing.

This thawra, or revolution, has witnessed all sorts of humorous incidents, from an elderly lady dancing alone through the protest to a popular children’s song “Baby Shark: Doo Doo” being sung in unison to calm a toddler caught in the midst of a boisterous crowd.

The unique antiques have moved on to the web with Instagram account “thawra crushes” being set upto help participants identify potential partners they may have seem during the protests.

Realizing that I wasn’t your thawra crush like pic.twitter.com/89ovWGF7GG — end this boi’s misery (@BooksAndBurgers) October 27, 2019

With almost 6,000 followers, Twitter users are claiming the account has become the new Tinder.

There’s an account on instagram @thawracrushes you can send them the pic and the’ll find her 🙄🤣 — هُدَىْ مُوْسَىْ ~🇱🇧 (@HodaMoussa9) October 26, 2019

In case of a Lost crush #thawracrushes pic.twitter.com/c7uJcT8BFd — Chimène Zouki 🇱🇧 (@chimene_zouki) October 26, 2019

However, as images and videos of Lebanon’s anti-government protests flood social media platforms, many have also taken to Twitter and blogs to objectify the women of the Lebanese Revolution.

A number of Arab media outlets and high-profile Arab figures have come under fire for their objectification of the movement’s women females.

Gosh, Lebanese protests is really bringing out the ‘woke folk’s’ misogyny.

Yah, Lebanese women on the street aren’t protesting so they can be fetishised by you. bye — Walaa Quisay (@DrWalaaQuisay) October 20, 2019

i mean yeah we’re epic or whatever but like ?!? thawracrushes insta account?!?! lebanese come onnn?!?! — Lanaaaaa (@LanaNotLanah) October 21, 2019

With images being classed as sexist and symptomatic of the gender inequality in the region.

ايش الفرق

بين متظاهرات لبنان

وبين متظاهرات اليمن ? pic.twitter.com/tw4SwsbFsJ — هيموو (@adobbb6) October 20, 2019

To the ignorant one out there who have nothing to do with their petty existence other than objectifying our brave patriotic women,get some history to educate yourself!!

Stop attacking the women of the Lebanese revolution! (She_in_politics)#lebanonprotest #لبنان_ينتفص #جويس_عقيقي — Sarah_Elfarraji (@elfarraji) October 24, 2019

The Saudi daily Okaz on Tuesday led its coverage of Lebanon’s protest movement with a piece entitled “Lebanese babes: All the beautiful women are revolutionary“.

The article itself was mainly a montage of pictures of those protesters the paper deemed “attractive” and “not just beautiful, but also revolutionary”.

A Saudi state-controlled media outlet is objectifying the brave Lebanese women protesters. https://t.co/yoRs3uCg19 — Rasheed Alameer (@alameer_rasheed) October 22, 2019

Lebanese media and social media users were quick to slam the paper in response. Critics condemned Okaz‘s coverage for objectifying women, for being unprofessional, and for seeking to reduce the importance of a movement that many are now considering a watershed in Lebanon’s recent history.

