Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Amazon boss will not join Saudi’s ‘Davos in the Desert’

October 29, 2019 at 11:37 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Saudi Arabia, US
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in Istanbul, Turkey on 2 October 2019 [Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman/Anadolu Agency]
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in Istanbul, Turkey on 2 October 2019 [Arif Hüdaverdi Yaman/Anadolu Agency]
 October 29, 2019 at 11:37 am

Amazon’s founder and CEO Jeff Bezos will not attend the Saudi investment forum dubbed “Davos in the Desert” which begins today.

Neither Bezos nor Amazon’s executive managers will be in attendance.

The decision further reinforces the rift between the billionaire and the Saudi royal family which began following the murder of former Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of Saudi officials. Bezos owns the broadsheet paper.

A $1 billion deal to build Amazon data centres in Saudi Arabia stalled following Khashoggi’s murder, the Washington Post reported.

Organisers say 300 speakers from 30 countries, including US officials and heads of global banks and major sovereign wealth funds, will attend Saudi’s three-day Future Investment Initiative (FII) summit that seeks to project the kingdom as a dynamic investment destination.

READ: Saudi sheikh arrested as part of ongoing campaign against entertainment policy critics

Categories
Asia & AmericasIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineSaudi ArabiaUS
Show Comments
The Palestine Question in Europe - MEMO and EuroPal Forum Conference
Show Comments