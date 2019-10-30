Iran urges its citizens not to travel to Iraq

Portuguese / Spanish / English

October 30, 2019 at 9:23 am | Published in: Iran, Iraq, Middle East, News
People gather to protest against unemployment, corruption and lack of public services in Baghdad, Iraq on 25 October 2019 [Murtadha Sudani/Anadolu Agency]
Iran yesterday warned its citizens against travelling to Iraq as anti-government protests escalate.

“Due to the ongoing escalation in Iraq, citizens and visitors are requested to delay their trips until further notice,” Mehr quoted a statement by the Iranian foreign ministry as saying.

Thousands of Iraqis have taken to the streets this week in a second wave of protests against a government and a political elite they say is corrupt and out of touch. The death toll, since a broader wave of unrest started on 1 October, is at least 250.

Iranians visit Iraq throughout the year to mark a number of religious occasions to visit Shia shrines.

