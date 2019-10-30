Iran urges its citizens not to travel to Iraq

Iran yesterday warned its citizens against travelling to Iraq as anti-government protests escalate.

“Due to the ongoing escalation in Iraq, citizens and visitors are requested to delay their trips until further notice,” Mehr quoted a statement by the Iranian foreign ministry as saying.

Thousands of Iraqis have taken to the streets this week in a second wave of protests against a government and a political elite they say is corrupt and out of touch. The death toll, since a broader wave of unrest started on 1 October, is at least 250.

Iranians visit Iraq throughout the year to mark a number of religious occasions to visit Shia shrines.

