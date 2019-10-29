Iraqi protesters pack Baghdad square as anti-government movement gathers momentum

Tens of thousands of Iraqis packed Baghdad’s Tahrir Square on Tuesday for the fifth day of protests, spurred on by reports of security forces shooting dead protesters in Karbala overnight and the prime minister’s refusal to call early elections.

It was the largest gathering in the capital since the second wave of demonstrations against Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government and the ruling elite resumed on Friday.

Security forces stationed on the nearby Jumhuriya bridge lobbed tear gas at protesters who tried to break through to the heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions.

“With life and blood, we defend you Iraq,” protesters chanted.

The crowd consisted mostly of young men, many draped in Iraqi flags. Surrounding streets brimmed with cars, taxis, motorcycles, and tuk-tuks as more people made their way in.

Earlier, trade unions announced that they would call strikes, following the lead of lawyers and teachers.

The latest demonstration took place after a night of violence in the Shia holy city of Karbala, where, according to medical and security sources, Iraqi security forces opened fire on protesters and killed at least 14 people.

At least 865 people were wounded, the sources said.

However, Karbala’s governor and police chief, Iraq’s prime minister, and the military all denied anyone was killed.

Security and medical sources told Reuters that local authorities had received strict orders to cover it up. Most of the bodies were of young men from other provinces, they said.

Karbala’s health department chief said 122 people were injured, including 66 members of the security forces.

The total death toll since the unrest started on October 1 is now at least 250 people.

Protester Salah al Suweidi, speaking in Tahrir Square, said: “We want the government gone. Our demand is not for Abdul Mahdi to resign, if he resigns, it’s not enough. Parliament must go, the parties must go.”

“Yesterday we broke the curfew and stayed the night, we will do so again today, even if 10, 20, 100, one thousand die. What happened in Karbala will not be ignored, the blood of our brothers in Karbala and other provinces will not be in vain,” he said.

In southern Iraq, protesters blocked the entrance to Umm Qasr commodities port near Basra, slowing operations slowed by abound 80%, port employees and local officials said.