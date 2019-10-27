Activist: Iraqi forces move to quell protests

Iraqi forces began Sunday to disperse protest camps and arrest demonstrators in central and southern Iraq, according to an activist, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Prime Minister [Adel Abdul-Mahdi] has given orders to the anti-terrorist forces and army to quell the protests and arrest demonstrators,” Ali al-Saeedi, an activist in the Dhi Qar province in southern Iraq, told Anadolu Agency.

He said several protesters were arrested in the province’s city of Nasiriyah.

“The anti-terrorist forces and army should not be used to suppress protesters,” he said.

Police officer Ahmed Khalaf said anti-terrorist forces have been deployed across the capital Baghdad at the orders of the Iraqi premier.

“The move aims to protect all Iraqi institutions and prevent attacks on vital installations,” he said.

“The troops were deployed after the failure of anti-riot forces to bring the situation in Baghdad under control,” he said.

Demonstrations have rocked Baghdad and other Iraqi provinces since Friday against government corruption, unemployment, and lack of basic services.

At least 63 people have been killed and more than 2,500 others injured during the demonstrations, according to Iraq’s High Commission for Human Rights.

Discontent has been growing in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many in the country have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water.

According to World Bank figures, Iraq’s youth unemployment is around 25%. It is also ranked the 12th most-corrupt country in the world by several transparency organizations.