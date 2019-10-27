Iran says ‘carefully monitoring’ Iraq protests

Iran said Sunday that it is “closely monitoring” developments in neighboring Iraq amid mass protests that have killed scores in the country, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Iran is carefully monitoring the situation in Iraq,” Abbas Mousavi, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman, said in statements cited by the official IRNA news agency.

He stressed that Iranian authorities support the demands of the Iraqis.

“Iraqi religious and political officials together can achieve goals and help build a better future,” he said.

Demonstrations have rocked Baghdad and other Iraqi provinces since Friday against government corruption, unemployment, and lack of basic services.

At least 63 people have been killed and more than 2,500 others injured during the demonstrations, according to Iraq’s High Commission for Human Rights.

Anger has been building in Iraq in recent years due to rising unemployment and rampant corruption. Many in the country have limited access to basic services such as electricity and clean water.

According to World Bank figures, Iraq’s youth unemployment is around 25%. It is also ranked the 12th most-corrupt country in the world by several transparency organizations.