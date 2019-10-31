EU delegation arrives in Sudan ‘to support transitional government’

A high-level European Union (EU) delegation yesterday arrived in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, intending to support the transitional government, Anadolu Agency has reported.

“The purpose of the visit is to continue the dialogue with the Sudanese government and support, as well as the political and civil forces in Sudan and how the EU can support them in these fixes of momentous change,” the EU mission said in a statement.

The delegation included the deputy secretary-general of the EU External Action Service, Jean-Christophe Belliard, the EU director-general for international cooperation and development, Koen Doens, and the EU special representative for the Horn of Africa, Alexander Rondos. They are expected to meet with the Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok and several ministers in the transitional government, members of the Sovereign Council, the Forces for Freedom and Change, United Nations (UN) agencies, as well as other international organisations that are implementing the EU projects in Sudan.

The EU ambassador to Khartoum, Robert van den Dool, said that the two-day visit was aiming at “getting acquainted with the Sudanese government’s efforts to achieve peace and stability and economic recovery in the transitional period and to see how EU can best support the government’s priorities.”

The official delegation visit’s second goal, Van den Dool added, was to reach “a common vision with the Sudanese government on the EU role and support in the coming period.”

“There must be a clear vision, deep understanding and regional and international coordination to help Sudan technically, financially and politically at this delicate stage,” he stressed.

On 21 August, Sudan began a 39-month transition period, ending with elections in which power would be shared by the disbanded junta and the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, which led the widespread protests.