Al-Assad reveals Syrian role in killing Al-Baghdadi

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has revealed Syria’s role in killing Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, according to the Syrian presidency official page.

President al-Assad will discuss, in an interview with official media, the role played by Syria in killing Daesh leader, the dispute with the Kurds, Damascus’s stance on the Russian-Turkish agreement, and how to deal with those who have been outlaws for years.

Read: Syria opposition: We have a duty to find a way to live with Assad regime

The US President Donald Trump thanked several parties during the announcement of the details of killing Al-Baghdadi in Idlib, northern Syria.