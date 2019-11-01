Portuguese / Spanish / English

Al-Assad reveals Syrian role in killing Al-Baghdadi

Sudanese President Omar Al-Bashir becomes the first Arabic leader to meet his Syrian counterpart Bashar Al-Assad in eight years on 16 December 2018 - [Syrian Presidency/Facebook]
Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad has revealed Syria’s role in killing Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, according to the Syrian presidency official page.

President al-Assad will discuss, in an interview with official media, the role played by Syria in killing Daesh leader, the dispute with the Kurds, Damascus’s stance on the Russian-Turkish agreement, and how to deal with those who have been outlaws for years.

 The US President Donald Trump thanked several parties during the announcement of the details of killing Al-Baghdadi in Idlib, northern Syria.

