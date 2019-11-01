Hamdok hopes obstacles facing Kuwaiti investments in Sudan can be overcome

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said that he hoped that all obstacles facing Kuwaiti investments would be surmounted, Thursday.

Hamdok made this statement during his meeting with Kuwaiti Ambassador to Khartoum Bassam Mohammed Al-Qabandi, reported Sudan News Agency (SUNA).

Hamdok stressed the strength of Sudanese-Kuwaiti relations throughout different historical eras.

For his part, Al-Qabandi conveyed to Hamdok the message of Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber, which included Al-Mubarak’s greetings, Kuwait’s permanent support for the Sudanese issues and mutual interests.

According to the same source, Al-Qabandi said that “the meeting discussed continued bilateral relations in all fields, especially in the economic and developmental sectors, in addition to the importance of exchange of visits and maintaining relations between the two countries.”

Kuwait is investing $13 billion in the telecommunications, livestock, food processing, and banking sectors, as well as the real estate sector, according to official Sudanese statistics.

On 21 August, Sudan began a 39-month transition period, ending with elections in which power will be shared between the dissolved Transitional Military Council TMC and the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change, leader of the popular movement.