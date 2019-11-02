Hamas calls for establishing popular fund in support of Jerusalem

Head of Political Bureau of Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, called on Friday for establishing a popular fund in support of Jerusalem and Jerusalemites, Quds Press reported.

The Hamas leader also called for launching an initiative to fight normalisation of ties with Israel, as well as the American “deal of the century.”

During the 11th session of the Jerusalem Pioneers Conference held in Istanbul, Haniyeh called for establishing a “framework vision aiming to oppose the deal of the century, and all other plans aiming to liquidate the Palestinian cause.”

As he was speaking at the conference, entitled ‘United Against Normalisation,’ Haniyeh noted that the deal of the century is not only targeting Palestine, but it is also targeting the entire region.

He stressed that Jerusalem represents the “unity symbol” for the whole Ummah, including all religions, traditions and sects. “It is the core symbol for the struggle with the Zionist project; there is no Palestine without Jerusalem.”

Meanwhile, he asserted that the popular fund should be created in support for Jerusalemites who are currently in urgent need of “financial, political, media and popular support more than ever, as they are facing plans targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

The Global Coalition in Support of Jerusalem and Palestine holds this conference every year, inviting scholars, researchers, leaders and activists from all over the world.