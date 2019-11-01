US’ Greenblatt: Not the right time to unveil deal of the century

The United States administration’s Middle East peace envoy, Jason Greenblatt said that this is not the right time to reveal details of America’s plan to solve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict known as the “deal of the century”.

Speaking to Al Arabiya news channel, Greenblatt explained that due to the delay in the formation of the new Israeli coalition government, the deal will be announced at a later time.

“The Israeli government coalition formation process in Israel is winding through a very long road. We don’t think it’s wise to unveil the peace plan now, but our hope is that at the right time and when conditions are right to unveil it, the White House will unveil it. Sadly, I won’t be here for that, but I do hope to support the effort from the outside,” he said.

Greenblatt announced that he will be stepping down at the end of the month for personal reasons.

